'Summer is definitely over' by Monday according to Met Office as we swap heatwaves for an umbrella

Summer is definitely over by Monday according to Meteorologist Alex Deakin in the Met Office who says ‘for those meteorologically minded Monday is the first day of autumn’.

He adds that the weather has a ‘totally autumnal look about it dominated by low pressure systems’.

Mr Deakin added that ‘there will be spells of rain and with the isobars quite close together it will be blustery this weekend’.

He added that temperatures will be ‘close to average for the time of year’ but ‘it is not going to feel very pleasant with the wind and the rain’.

According to the Met Office Northern Ireland today was ‘a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers, occasionally heavy, or some longer spells of rain’.

It ‘brightened up for a time in the afternoon’ and ‘showers quite blustery in fresh southwesterly winds’.

There was a maximum temperature 17 °C.

And tonight there will be ‘some sunny spells in the evening in the east but further showers in the North and West overnight and quite breezy here too’.

There will be a ‘minimum temperature 11 °C’.

Tomorrow (Friday) there will be ‘a few brighter spells but further showers, moving through quite quickly in the fresh breeze’.

It will feel ‘cooler in the evening with showers dying out’ and a ‘maximum temperature 19 °C’.

It will be ‘dry and bright at first on Saturday but cloud gathering and turning wet and windy later’.

Colorful umbrella outdoors on rainy day

There will be ‘blustery days on Sunday and Monday with sharp showers and strong winds, feeling Autumnal’.

And the forecast from Tuesday 2 Sep - Thursday 11 Sep is: ‘Changeable and unsettled weather conditions are expected across the UK during this period with low pressure systems tending to dominate the overall pattern.

‘This will mean showers or longer spells of rain will affect the majority of the UK at times.

‘Some heavy rain or showers are expected in places, most often in the west.

Autumn day

‘Thunderstorms and hail are also possible, as are some spells of strong winds if any deep areas of low pressure form in the vicinity of the UK.

‘Some short-lived spells of drier and more settled weather are also possible at times, especially later in the period.

‘Temperatures will likely be close to average or slightly below overall, but may rise above at times in any drier, sunnier spells’.

And looking even further ahead – Friday 12 Sep - Friday 26 Sep : ‘Low pressure patterns are likely to dominate at the start of this period, bringing changeable weather conditions with showers or some longer spells of rain.

‘Conditions may begin to turn more settled and drier at times, particularly in the south.