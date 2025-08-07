Sun to shine over weekend in Northern Ireland as we hear whispers of even hotter temperatures next week

Temperatures are expected to rise with hot temperatures possibly on the way next week, according to the Met Office.

Met Office Meteorologist Honor Cheswick advises there will be ‘lots of dry weather around over the weekend and locally hot on Sunday’.

‘But after the weekend we have some variations in the models as to what happens next,’ she added.

‘There is a chance of some warm weather from Sunday – Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures thought to be in the 20s and maybe even 30s in some areas next week’.

The news comes as the Met Office Northern Ireland says that temperatures will exceed 19 °C today, with ‘a variable amount of cloud and some bright or sunny spells’.

The Met Office Northern Ireland say today will be ‘a mainly dry day but one or two light showers breaking out this afternoon’.

They add that it will be warm in the east’.

Tonight will be ‘dry with some late brightness this evening’ with ‘freshening southwesterly winds along the north coast later’ and a ‘minimum temperature 12 °C’.

The news comes after yesterday the Met Office reported that the highest maximum temperature in Northern Ireland was 21.2 °C at the Giants Causeway.

Tomorrow will see ‘all parts have a dry day with some bright or sunny spells’.

The Met Office adds that it will ‘feel warm’ with a ‘maximum temperature 21 °C.’

And the outlook for the weekend is ‘a little rain at first on Saturday otherwise dry and bright’ and ‘cloudy on Sunday with rain at times, this dying out on Monday’.

Leena Fogarty pictured enjoy the sunshine at Belfast Castle. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

And looking further ahead the forecast for Monday 11 Aug - Wednesday 20 Aug is ‘low pressure will probably move northeast over the UK in a rather erratic manner at the start of this period, bringing some potentially heavy rain and a small chance of strong winds to northwestern areas’.

‘Ahead of this, hot and humid conditions are possible across parts of England in particular, though the longevity and extent of any hot weather are uncertain at the moment.

‘Looking towards mid-August, and high pressure is more likely to dominate the weather across the UK.

‘This will bring plenty of dry weather for the most part, though northern areas may see a rather more changeable theme with occasional rain or showers and breezier conditions at times.

‘Above average temperatures are more likely than not, especially in the south, where it could also be rather humid’.

And the forecast for Thursday 21 Aug - Thursday 4 Sep is: ‘High pressure, and therefore largely settled conditions overall, appears more likely for the second half of August.

‘Although dry weather is likely to dominate, periods of rain or showers and thunderstorms may develop at times.

‘Above average temperatures overall seem most likely, with the potential for hot spells to develop, especially in the east and south.