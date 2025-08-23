The notification has been placed on Benone Beach in Co Londonderry by the Department of Agriculture , Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) ahead of the bank holiday weekend. The beach on the north coast, with its seven-mile stretch of sand and dunes, is popular with tourists.

​Swimming has been barred at a popular beach ahead of a balmy Bank Holiday weekend, with sun-worshippers hoping to enjoy the last of the summer at risk from potentially toxic material.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Blue-green algae has been detected on Benone Beach, a long golden strand on the north coast famed for its watersports, walking, and picturesque views.

With temperatures above 20C for the entire weekend and sunny intervals forecast tomorrow and Bank Holiday Monday, locals and day-trippers alike are likely to flock to the much-admired stretch of coastline overlooked by Mussenden Temple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Stormont officials say sun-worshippers should stay out of the water, issuing a “temporary advice against bathing notice” – the equivalent of a red alert for dangerous pollution in the area.

Information put out by the local council states that no one should swim, wade, fish, or even go boating or kayaking in the sea off Benone.

They also warn not to let children or animals play near the sea, urging families to keep them away from lapping tides – and say animals must be stopped from drinking the water or eating any algae.

The order has been made as blue-green algae much like that blighting Lough Neagh was found during regular tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questions over whether the swim ban is in place indefinitely and when further testing will take place went unanswered by the Department for Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera), whose officials instead repeatedly directed the News Letter to a pre-prepared statement from Minister Andrew Muir released yesterday afternoon.

Mr Muir asks the public to obey advice not to enter the water at Benone and at Lough Neagh, stating that officials will “monitor the situation at Northern Ireland’s beaches over the bank holiday weekend, and will provide advice to [councils] when required”.

Lough Neagh itself will see a major anti-pollution protest on Bank Holiday Monday, featuring calls for major overhauls of the ownership and treatment of the UK’s largest lake as fears for its environmental future grow.

Just this week anglers shared images of distressed eels climbing out of the water, dead fish in the algae and even a Mink that refused to enter the water to fish as usual.