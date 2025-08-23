Swimming has been barred at a popular beach ahead of a balmy Bank Holiday weekend
Blue-green algae has been detected on Benone Beach, a long golden strand on the north coast famed for its watersports, walking, and picturesque views.
With temperatures above 20C for the entire weekend and sunny intervals forecast tomorrow and Bank Holiday Monday, locals and day-trippers alike are likely to flock to the much-admired stretch of coastline overlooked by Mussenden Temple.
But Stormont officials say sun-worshippers should stay out of the water, issuing a “temporary advice against bathing notice” – the equivalent of a red alert for dangerous pollution in the area.
Information put out by the local council states that no one should swim, wade, fish, or even go boating or kayaking in the sea off Benone.
They also warn not to let children or animals play near the sea, urging families to keep them away from lapping tides – and say animals must be stopped from drinking the water or eating any algae.
The order has been made as blue-green algae much like that blighting Lough Neagh was found during regular tests.
Questions over whether the swim ban is in place indefinitely and when further testing will take place went unanswered by the Department for Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera), whose officials instead repeatedly directed the News Letter to a pre-prepared statement from Minister Andrew Muir released yesterday afternoon.
Mr Muir asks the public to obey advice not to enter the water at Benone and at Lough Neagh, stating that officials will “monitor the situation at Northern Ireland’s beaches over the bank holiday weekend, and will provide advice to [councils] when required”.
Lough Neagh itself will see a major anti-pollution protest on Bank Holiday Monday, featuring calls for major overhauls of the ownership and treatment of the UK’s largest lake as fears for its environmental future grow.
Just this week anglers shared images of distressed eels climbing out of the water, dead fish in the algae and even a Mink that refused to enter the water to fish as usual.
Fishermen, campaigners and environmentalists are set to address Monday’s huge protest, where they will call for immediate multi-pronged action to tackle the crisis.