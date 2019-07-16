The Open 2019 at Royal Portrush weather forecast: Will it rain during the golf championship?

The Open, Golf’s oldest championship, returned to Royal Portrush Golf Club on 14 July, after 68 years.

The historic tournament will continue until 21 July, but what will the weather be like for the ongoing event?

Wednesday (17 July)

Wednesday will see heavy rain throughout the day, changing to sunny intervals by early evening.

Maximum temperature of 17C, which will be reached by 4pm. Overnight temperature of 12C.

Thursday (18 July)

Thursday will be cloudy during the morning, which will change to heavy rain by late morning. This will continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening, with the chance of thunder at 1pm.

Maximum temperature of 17C, overnight temperature of 12C.

Friday (19 July)

Friday will begin cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Friday afternoon will see bright sunshine throughout, before rain hits from 4pm onwards and continues throughout the evening.

Maximum temperature of 18C. Overnight temperature of 13C.

Saturday (20 July)

Saturday is set to be cloudy throughout the day. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by early afternoon and remain high throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The temperature will dip to 14C by 11pm, with an overnight temperature of 13C.

Sunday (21 July)

The weather on the final day of the tournament is set to be a mixed bag. Sunday will begin cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Light rain is then set to hit from 1pm onwards.

The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 4pm, dipping to 15C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.