This is how long the N.I. heatwave is due to last - bad news for hay fever sufferers

Northern Ireland is in the middle of a heatwave and here's how long it is set to last.

The weather is set to remain dry and very warm for the rest of the week, according to the Met Office.

People taking full advantage of the good weather in Northern Ireland recently. (Photo: Pacemaker)

Wednesday night

Many places will have a dry evening, some late brightness possible in the east.

Otherwise a mostly dry and cloudy night with perhaps with some patchy rain in the far west. Freshening southeasterly breeze. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Thursday

Some brightness possible in the east at times otherwise a rather cloudy day with the chance of rain in the west, staying mostly dry in the east. Warm. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday

Mainly dry on Friday with occasional showers, still warm.

Bright with some sunny spells over the weekend and a few showers and cooler than of late as winds turn westerly.

Pollen

Unfortunately for people who suffer from hay fever the pollen count will remain high until Sunday at the very earliest.

"High grass pollen risk during dry, sunny weather. Weed pollen and fungal spores also at elevated levels," reads the pollen forecast for Northern Ireland on Met Office website.