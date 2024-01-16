All Sections
This is what happened when some animals at Belfast Zoo experienced snow this morning

The animals of Belfast Zoo woke to a winter wonderland this morning – and while many of the resident animals preferred to stay tucked up in their heated houses, some decided to have some fun in the elements.
By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:10 GMT

Species such as the penguins and red pandas naturally thrive in such conditions.

But others surprised their keepers with their willingness on getting out into the snow, such as the gorillas who took breakfast outside with silverback Gugas making snowballs for a treat.

Silverback Gugas prepares some snowballs to eat as a post-breakfast snack.

Silverback Gugas prepares some snowballs to eat as a post-breakfast snack. Photo: Belfast Zoo

2-year-old Kofi preferred to stay warm and dry by clinging to mum Kamili’s back.

2-year-old Kofi preferred to stay warm and dry by clinging to mum Kamili’s back. Photo: Belfast Zoo

Being a native species of the British Isles, the Scottish Wild Cat is perfectly adept at dealing with the snow.

Being a native species of the British Isles, the Scottish Wild Cat is perfectly adept at dealing with the snow. Photo: belfast zoo

Emilia the Southern Pudu, which is a species native to the rainforests of Argentina and Chile, was less than keen on moving far from her heated house.

Emilia the Southern Pudu, which is a species native to the rainforests of Argentina and Chile, was less than keen on moving far from her heated house. Photo: belfast zoo

