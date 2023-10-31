All Sections
Full list of the roads currently closed in Northern Ireland after overnight rain as Storm Ciaran approaches

A full list of closed NI roads regularly updated
By Michael Cousins
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:24 GMT
Co Down

Bangor - Ballysallagh Road is impassable due to flooding.

Newry Road from Rathfriland Road Roundabout to Mayobridge closed due to flooding.

Parts of Newry in County Down are under water after the city's canal burst its banks on MondayParts of Newry in County Down are under water after the city's canal burst its banks on Monday
Parts of Newry in County Down are under water after the city's canal burst its banks on Monday
Ferryhill Road, Newry closed due to a landslide.

A2 Shore Road leaving Rostrevor closed due to a landslide. Local diversion in place.

Mayobridge - Hilltown Road is impassable due to flooding between Maybridge and Hilltown

Killowen - The A2 Killowen Road closed due to the possibility of landslips - Rostrevor to Kilkeel traffic will be diverted via Rostrevor – Hilltown – Kilcoo – Castlewellan – Newcastle - Kilkeel. Allow extra time for your journey.

Scrava - The B3 Legananny Rd has been closed between the Old Mill Road and Lisnagade Road following damage to a bridge - Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey

Strangford :Black Causeway Road, Strangford has been closed due to flooding at a number of locations along the route.

Moira - A26 Glenavy Road remains closed due to flooding leaving M1 Moira Road roundabout. Surrounding roads are also badly affected with flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey. International Airport traffic may want to consider using M1. A12 & M2 as an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.

Newry - Camlough Road / Newtown Road closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.

Newry – The A25 Rathfriland/Finnard Rd is closed between Shinn Straight and the Arddarragh crossroads due to severe flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.

Helens Bay - The Bridge Road South has been closed due to flooding - Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Ballynahinch - Drumgiven Road closed from Creevyargon Road to Cahard Road due to severe flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Co Armagh

A28 Killylea Road, Armagh closed due to a river bursting it banks. road closed at Mullacreevie Park.

A51 Hamiltonsbawn Road, Tandragee closed due to flooding. Road closed at Cordrain Road junction.

A3 Armagh to Portadown Road at Stonebridge Roundabout. Road flooded due to a river bursting its banks, but passable with care.

Battlehill Road / Kilmore Road closed near Stonebridge Roundabout due to a river bursting its banks.

Callanbridge Road / Armagh Road is closed due to a river bursting its banks.

Cathedral Road, Armagh flooded, but passable with care.

Mullahead Road, Portadown. Road closed due to the River Bann bursting its banks and overflowing.

Ballcrummy Road, Armagh closed due to flooding

Mullenure Lane, Armagh closed due to flooding

Bolton Road outside Markethill Road closed due to flooding

Ballyyards Road, Millford. Closed due to flooding.

Co Antrim

Ballygally – Contractor on site – But road remains closed for now.

Tower Road junction with Coast Road approx. 6 miles from Carnlough – Road closed – Landslide

Drumnageeragh Road, approx. 3 miles from Ballygally – Landslide

