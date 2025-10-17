Traffic & Travel: Warning for rain issued for large areas of the province with travel disruption possible - How weather warnings work explained
The yellow warning comes into place at midnight on Saturday running through to noon on Sunday.
The east of the province covering counties Down, Armagh and parts of Antrim will see the heaviest of rain.
The Met Office advises
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
- Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely
How UK weather warnings work
Warnings are issued for rain, thunderstorms, wind, snow, lightning, ice, extreme heat and fog.
These warnings are given a colour depending on a combination of both the impact of the weather may have and the likelihood of those impacts occurring.
Yellow - Possible
Potential of bad weather situations causing disruption to travel and activities
Amber - Likely
Increased potential of bad weather situations causing disruption to travel, risk to life and property
Red - Expected
Dangerous weather is expected, take action to keep yourself and others safe
