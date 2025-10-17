Traffic & Travel: Warning for rain issued for large areas of the province with travel disruption possible - How weather warnings work explained

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 17th Oct 2025, 10:21 BST
The Met Office has issued a weather warning covering Northern Ireland

The yellow warning comes into place at midnight on Saturday running through to noon on Sunday.

Most Popular

The east of the province covering counties Down, Armagh and parts of Antrim will see the heaviest of rain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office advises

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Irelandplaceholder image
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland
  • Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
  • Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
  • Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely
placeholder image
Read More
When the Northern Lights may appear over the UK this week - and why October is o...

How UK weather warnings work

Warnings are issued for rain, thunderstorms, wind, snow, lightning, ice, extreme heat and fog.

Eastern areas of the province will be affectedplaceholder image
Eastern areas of the province will be affected

These warnings are given a colour depending on a combination of both the impact of the weather may have and the likelihood of those impacts occurring.

Yellow - Possible

Potential of bad weather situations causing disruption to travel and activities

Amber - Likely

Increased potential of bad weather situations causing disruption to travel, risk to life and property

Red - Expected

Dangerous weather is expected, take action to keep yourself and others safe

Keep up to date with all the weather news at https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/weather

Related topics:TravelTrafficNorthern IrelandMet OfficeAntrimArmagh
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice