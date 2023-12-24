Traffic & Travel: Weather outlook and travel updates on Christmas Eve as strong winds forecast

Traffic and travel and weather outlook for Christmas Eve

Traffic and Travel

The Department for Infrastructure has reported that with positive temperatures, no salting of the scheduled road network took place on Saturday night or Sunday

There are currently no incidents or delays to report.

Belfast City Centre Christmas shoppers. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

The Met Office weather forecast for Northern Ireland from Sunday December 24 through the Christmas period with travel updates as available

Northern Ireland weather forecast

Headline:

Windy with sunny spells and a few showers. .

Today:

A brighter day with some sunny intervals, though there will be a few blustery showers crossing from the west in the strong westerly winds. Mild. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight:

It will be dry at first with winds becoming light. Thickening cloud will bring rain in from the west, reaching all parts later tonight. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Monday:

Cloudy start but the rain mostly clearing away, leaving scattered showers and some brighter spells. Showers in the afternoon will be mostly focused towards the North Coast. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: