Traffic & Travel: Yellow weather warnings issued for high winds which could be significantly disruptive

By Michael Cousins
Published 25th Sep 2023, 08:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 08:13 BST
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland.

The warning comes into place at 10am on Wednesday morning and will run until 7am on Thursday.

The Met Office has said

‘A spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast through Wednesday, with a small chance that they could be significantly disruptive’

They go on to say

- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Yellow weather warning for large parts of UK
- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- Longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.

This forecast will be updated as situation develops

