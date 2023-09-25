Traffic & Travel: Yellow weather warnings issued for high winds which could be significantly disruptive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland.

The warning comes into place at 10am on Wednesday morning and will run until 7am on Thursday.

The Met Office has said

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast through Wednesday, with a small chance that they could be significantly disruptive’

They go on to say

- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Yellow weather warning for large parts of UK

- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.