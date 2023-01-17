The warning says that “snow showers and icy stretches may cause some disruption”.

The meteorologists add that the weather warning affects all counties in Northern Ireland – County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone.

They say the public should expect:

- some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

-some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The Met Office warning adds that “snow showers will affect these areas through Tuesday afternoon and continue in many places overnight, and into Wednesday morning”.

"Accumulations of a couple of centimetres are likely at low levels, with higher ground anywhere is the region potentially seeing 5-10 cm, and up to 15 cm for the higher ground in northern Northern Ireland, and mid / northern Wales.

"In addition, icy stretches are likely to form following showers.”

Today it will be “cold and bright with snow showers”, according to the Met Office forecast for Northern Ireland.

"Some bright or sunny periods and scattered snow or hail showers, most frequent and occasionally heavy in the north and west,” they add.

"Drier in the southeast. Cold. Maximum temperature 3 °C.”

And tonight will be “a mostly cloudy evening and night with frequent sleet and snow showers, turning to rain along the north coast later”.

The forecast also cautions about “icy stretches” and “moderate falls of snow on hills in north”.

They also say there will be a minimum temperature 0 °C.

A woman walks a dog through the snow

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will see “frequent wintry showers in the morning” before the after makes way to be “brighter and drier with fewer in the way of showers”.

However this will be “another cold day with a maximum temperature 4 °”.

And there is batter news towards the end of the week as the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is: “Early showers on Thursday then dry.

"Cloudy on Friday with the chance of a little rain.