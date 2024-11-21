WATCH: A blast of winter as snow falls on the Christmas markets at Belfast City Hall
It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas this afternoon in Belfast city centre.
The News Letter braved the elements to capture this footage of snow falling on the Christmas markets at the front of City Hall.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Northern Ireland has been issued by the Met Office, with Storm Bert rolling in on Saturday. Read all about it here.
