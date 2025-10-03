WATCH: Huge delays on a key commuter route out of Belfast towards Co Down this afternoon due to one small instance of flooding amidst Storm Amy

Storm Amy is coming into the west of Northern Ireland most forcefully this afternoon but there was rain all over the province – including flooding on a key commuter route in the east.

Traffic was backed up five miles to Belfast and the M3 bridge from Marino near Holywood on the Belfast to Bangor road, causing queues back along the Sydenham bypass and to Belfast City Airport.

Vehicles were reduced to one lane on the Bangor-bound side of the Belfast to Bangor A2 route, due to flooding at Marino on the north-eastern side of Holywood, as the video on this story shows.

The rainwater, amidst the wider storm, had gathered up so much that it fully covered the inside lane and much of the outside lane, on what is one of the busiest routes in Northern Ireland.

Larger vehicles continued to use the inside lane, ploughing through the deep puddles and spraying water as they went, but most attempted to move slowly through the lesser flooding in the outer lane.

By shortly after lunchtime, the traffic had already backed up three miles to Tillysburn junction in east Belfast, beside the Tesco store at Knocknagoney. By 2pm the delay stretched beyond Dee Street, near the M3 bridge, more than five miles from Marino, thus potentially disrupting the Westlink and M1, on the far, western side of the River Lagan.

Meanwhile, school closures, which had earlier today only been expected in the most affected westerly parts of the province, had begun to be ordered in places well to the east of the River Bann, such as Coleraine and Lisburn.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland, with Storm Amy bringing in high winds and rain to the rest of the UK into the weekend.

As the first named storm of the season sweeps in from the Atlantic, ferry sailings from the west of Scotland have been cancelled.

Heavy rain and strong winds of up to 100mph are expected in exposed coastal areas later today (Friday).

A yellow weather warning for rain covers western Scotland and Northern Ireland from noon.

The wet and windy conditions are expected to spread south later in the day, with all of the UK including southern England covered by yellow warnings for Saturday.

More serious amber warnings for wind will be in place for Northern Ireland and western Scotland from 5pm on Friday, with a risk of “damaging winds” which could pose a danger to life from flying debris.

Schools across counties Antrim, Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh were told by the Education Authority in Northern Ireland to close at noon due to safety concerns.

The north and west of Scotland will be worst hit by the storm on the British mainland.

The Met Office said on Friday afternoon: “Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of strong winds to many parts of northern and western Britain later on Friday and overnight into Saturday.

“South to south-westerly winds will increase during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night.

“Gusts of 50-60mph are likely in many areas, and may reach 60-70mph in more exposed parts.

“The strongest winds are most likely across portions of northern and western Scotland, where gusts in excess of 90mph are possible.

“The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, with difficult driving conditions likely, especially for high-sided vehicles on prone routes, such as crosswinds on exposed or high-level routes.”

The winds are expected to ease later on Saturday, but will continue to be strong in northern Scotland.

Those living in parts of the Highlands and Western Isles have been warned of a “danger to life” from flying debris, potential power cuts as well as road closures and damage to buildings.

Aileen Rourke of SP Energy Networks said: “When extreme weather hits, the potential for damage to our power lines increases, which means power cuts can become more likely.

“We’re currently mobilising teams of engineers to the areas where we expect the weather to have the most impact so we can respond as quickly as possible.

“However, please remember our teams have to battle the elements too and weather damage can affect how easily we can access the affected areas.”

A number of ferry sailings between Cairnryan in Dumfries and Galloway and Larne in Co Antrim have been cancelled from midday on Friday.

Flood warnings are also in place for parts of Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway as the heavy rain causes rivers to rise over Friday night.

ScotRail said several railway lines in northern Scotland will close from 6pm on Friday due to the conditions, while speed restrictions will be in place on all other routes from 7pm, with no replacement transport.

ScotRail is advising customers to plan ahead and check their journeys before travelling.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “Safety is always our top priority and we’re working closely with our colleagues at Network Rail to keep people moving where it’s safe to do so.

“The Met Office amber warning for high winds during Storm Amy means that some routes will have to close, and speed restrictions will be in place across Scotland’s Railway.

“We know how frustrating disruption can be, but these measures are essential to protect our customers and staff.”

The train operator anticipates that some disruption to services will extend into Saturday, and possibly Sunday, while Network Rail carries out safety checks for obstructions on the line and damage to any infrastructure.

Network Rail also urged people living near railways to “secure any loose garden furniture, sheds and trampolines, to avoid tracks being blocked by debris”.

Police urged motorists to drive carefully.

Chief Superintendent Scott McCarren, Police Scotland’s head of road policing, said: “I would encourage people to drive to the conditions and be aware of increased stopping distances.

“In wet weather, stopping distances will be at least double those required for stopping on dry roads.

“Drivers of vehicles vulnerable to being blown over should plan their route to avoid exposed areas or consider cancelling your journey until conditions improve.”

People walk along Bournemouth Pier in Dorset. Picture date: Friday October 3, 2025.

A person walks their dog along Bournemouth Beach in Dorset. Picture date: Friday October 3, 2025.