WEATHER: Heavy rain on the way for NI

The recent spell of good weather is due to come to an abrupt end this evening as heavy rain is expected to hit parts of the Province.

While the mercury did not rise to the same record-breaking highs in Northern Ireland as in other parts of the UK over the Bank Holiday weekend, the Province still enjoyed above average temperatures, with Helen’s Bay reaching to 21.9C on Monday.

That was a far cry from the hottest August Bank Holiday temperature recorded in NI was 27C in Knockareven, Co Fermanagh, back in 2003.

But the sunshine drew huge crowds to the north coast yesterday, with hundreds of thousands of visitors descending on the Auld Lammas Fair in Ballycastle.

However, temperatures are set to drop over the coming days and some heavy bursts of rain could be on the way tonight.

A Met Office spokesman told the News Letter: “Eastern counties will remain dry for most of today, but thicker cloud in the west will bring occasional rain, with some edging across to the east later, and some of it could be quite heavy at times.”

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 18C, which is slightly below average for this time of year,

“It mainly cloudy but dry, with the possibility of some light showers during the middle of the day,” the Met Office spokesman said.

“Thursday will also see sunshine and showers, but there will be quite a fresh breeze coming in so it will feel cooler.”

Prolonged spells of rain are predicted during the day on Friday, and breezes gusting up to 30mph are expected in places.”

Elsewhere, the heatwave is set to continue for some parts of the UK.

A high of 33.2C (91.6F) at Heathrow Airport made it the hottest August Bank Holiday Monday on record.

Southern and eastern parts of the UK are expected to see a fourth day of temperatures in the early 30s.