Weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Northern Ireland

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Northern Ireland by the Met Office
By Michael Cousins
Published 9th Sep 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
The warning comes into place on Sunday at 2pm and could bring disruption during Sunday Afternoon and evening.

The warning will last until midnight.

What to expect

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

