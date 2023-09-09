Weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Northern Ireland

Watch more videos on Shots!

The warning comes into place on Sunday at 2pm and could bring disruption during Sunday Afternoon and evening.

The warning will last until midnight.

What to expect

A yellow weather warning has been issued

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost