Weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Northern Ireland
The warning comes into place on Sunday at 2pm and could bring disruption during Sunday Afternoon and evening.
The warning will last until midnight.
What to expect
Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
Some communities might become cut off if roads flood
Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life