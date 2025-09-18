Weather: Met Office warns of the possibility of a weather warning being issued for Northern Ireland

There is a small chance that heavy rain may lead to flooding and travel disruptionplaceholder image
Met Office says it is possible a weather warning may be issued for Northern Ireland

In an unusual move the Met Office have said that it is possible that a yellow weather warning may be issued for Northern Ireland.

They have suggested that there is a small chance that heavy rain may lead to flooding and travel disruption.

The warning would mainly affect eastern parts of Northern Ireland.

The time window suggested runs from mid-day on Saturday, 20, through to early morning Sunday

The Met Office states

There is a small chance that heavy rain may lead to flooding and travel disruption.

What should I expect?

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

