Weather: Met Office warns of the possibility of a weather warning being issued for Northern Ireland
In an unusual move the Met Office have said that it is possible that a yellow weather warning may be issued for Northern Ireland.
The warning would mainly affect eastern parts of Northern Ireland.
The time window suggested runs from mid-day on Saturday, 20, through to early morning Sunday
The Met Office states
There is a small chance that heavy rain may lead to flooding and travel disruption.
What should I expect?
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures