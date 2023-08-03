The national forecaster said this morning that there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

It also said that where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures," it added. "There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. It may lead to some disruption on Saturday morning."

The Met Office has issued a warning for "unseasonably wet and windy conditions" for Northern Ireland.

The warning applies right across Northern Ireland and is valid for the first 12 hours of Saturday, up until noon.

A Met Office Yellow Warning means the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.

"Heavy and persistent rain, accompanied by some strong winds, will push east across Northern Ireland on Saturday morning," the forecaster said.

"Widely, totals of 20-30mm are possible, however the heaviest and most persistent rain is more likely in the south and perhaps also east of the country, affecting parts of County Down and Belfast. Here, there is a small chance of 40-60mm, with perhaps as much as 20-30mm of this falling in just a couple of hours.

"This will be coupled with some strong winds, widely gusts of 30-35mph are likely, with the risk in some areas, especially exposed coasts in the east, of gusts up to 45-50mph, perhaps bringing some coastal impacts in places. The persistent rain will pull away east into the afternoon, however it will remain generally windy, with a mix of sunshine and blustery showers following."

However Friday, Sunday and Monday appear to be much more settled with warm temperatures and bright spells expected.

Friday will be generally dry with sunny spells, but the odd shower across the north and west, though mostly in the morning. There will be cloud and outbreaks of rain pushing in from the west in the evening, again, with a maximum temperature of 17 °C.