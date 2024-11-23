Live

Weather: Storm Bert brings power cuts with fallen trees causing traffic disruption across large areas of Northern Ireland

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 05:43 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 07:05 GMT
Storm Bert has arrived in Northern Ireland bringing rain, high winds, and power cuts

A yellow warning for rain and snow for Northern Ireland expires at 11:00 Saturday morning, December 23.

A second warning for wind came into effect at 05:00 on Saturday morning and runs until 19:00, Saturday evening

Storm Bert is forecast to undergo explosive cyclogenesis as it approaches the UK... a "weather bomb".

At 6am on Saturday morning NIE were reporting numerous power cuts affecting many parts of Northern Ireland.

NIE networks are reporting: ‘Due to the number of faults we are currently experiencing on the network, we are unable to provide an estimated restoration time for your electricity supply at this time. We are working to restore supplies as quickly and safely as possible

Police in ards and North Down are reporting ‘Motorists are advised of a number of reports of fallen trees in the Newtownards area this morning’

Current Met Office forecast for Northern Ireland

NIE Networks power outage map at 7am, Saturday November 23NIE Networks power outage map at 7am, Saturday November 23
NIE Networks power outage map at 7am, Saturday November 23

Saturday 23 Nov - Wednesday 27 Nov

Storm Bert bringing periods of rain and gales for Saturday.

Today:

Very windy with persistent and occasionally heavy rain at first, becoming drier with the wind easing towards midday. Mainly dry with bright spells increasing during the afternoon. Milder than of late. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

NIE power outage map updated at 06:00NIE power outage map updated at 06:00
NIE power outage map updated at 06:00

Tonight:

Cloudy with clear spells, mainly dry evening becoming windy with rain at times from late evening. Turning drier with clear spells towards morning. Milder than of late. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Sunday:

A cloudy day with bright spells in the morning. Cloud will thicken in the afternoon as showers spread east. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

The NIE power outage map at 5am on Saturday morning, November 23The NIE power outage map at 5am on Saturday morning, November 23
The NIE power outage map at 5am on Saturday morning, November 23

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Cloudy and windy with scattered showers Monday. the wind will fall light and the showers clear overnight into Tuesday, leaving Tuesday and Wednesday mainly dry with bright spells.

Updated: 04:00 (UTC) on Sat 23 Nov 2024

Check back for more details of disruption as Storm Bert moves across Northern Ireland

