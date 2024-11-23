Weather: Storm Bert brings power cuts with fallen trees causing traffic disruption across large areas of Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Storm Bert has arrived in Northern Ireland bringing rain, high winds, and power cuts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow warning for rain and snow for Northern Ireland expires at 11:00 Saturday morning, December 23.

A second warning for wind came into effect at 05:00 on Saturday morning and runs until 19:00, Saturday evening

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm Bert is forecast to undergo explosive cyclogenesis as it approaches the UK... a "weather bomb".

At 6am on Saturday morning NIE were reporting numerous power cuts affecting many parts of Northern Ireland.

NIE networks are reporting: ‘Due to the number of faults we are currently experiencing on the network, we are unable to provide an estimated restoration time for your electricity supply at this time. We are working to restore supplies as quickly and safely as possible

Police in ards and North Down are reporting ‘Motorists are advised of a number of reports of fallen trees in the Newtownards area this morning’

Current Met Office forecast for Northern Ireland

NIE Networks power outage map at 7am, Saturday November 23

Saturday 23 Nov - Wednesday 27 Nov

Storm Bert bringing periods of rain and gales for Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today:

Very windy with persistent and occasionally heavy rain at first, becoming drier with the wind easing towards midday. Mainly dry with bright spells increasing during the afternoon. Milder than of late. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

NIE power outage map updated at 06:00

Tonight:

Cloudy with clear spells, mainly dry evening becoming windy with rain at times from late evening. Turning drier with clear spells towards morning. Milder than of late. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Sunday:

A cloudy day with bright spells in the morning. Cloud will thicken in the afternoon as showers spread east. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

The NIE power outage map at 5am on Saturday morning, November 23

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Cloudy and windy with scattered showers Monday. the wind will fall light and the showers clear overnight into Tuesday, leaving Tuesday and Wednesday mainly dry with bright spells.

Updated: 04:00 (UTC) on Sat 23 Nov 2024