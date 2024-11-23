Live

Weather: Storm Bert brings snow, rain,wind, and power cuts with fallen trees causing traffic disruption across large areas of Northern Ireland - gritter also stuck in snow

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 05:43 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 08:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Storm Bert has arrived in Northern Ireland bringing rain, high winds, and power cuts

A yellow warning for rain and snow for Northern Ireland expires at 11:00 Saturday morning, November 23.

A second warning for wind came into effect at 05:00 on Saturday morning and runs until 19:00, Saturday evening

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Storm Bert is forecast to undergo explosive cyclogenesis as it approaches the UK... a "weather bomb".

At 6am on Saturday morning NIE were reporting numerous power cuts affecting many parts of Northern Ireland.

NIE networks are reporting: ‘Due to the number of faults we are currently experiencing on the network, we are unable to provide an estimated restoration time for your electricity supply at this time. We are working to restore supplies as quickly and safely as possible

Police in ards and North Down are reporting ‘Motorists are advised of a number of reports of fallen trees in the Newtownards area this morning’

Current Met Office forecast for Northern Ireland

NIE Networks power outage map at 08:00 on Saturday November 3NIE Networks power outage map at 08:00 on Saturday November 3
NIE Networks power outage map at 08:00 on Saturday November 3

Saturday Nov 23 - Wednesday Nov 27

Storm Bert bringing periods of rain and gales for Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today:

Very windy with persistent and occasionally heavy rain at first, becoming drier with the wind easing towards midday. Mainly dry with bright spells increasing during the afternoon. Milder than of late. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

The NIE power outage map at 5am on Saturday morning, November 23The NIE power outage map at 5am on Saturday morning, November 23
The NIE power outage map at 5am on Saturday morning, November 23

Tonight:

Cloudy with clear spells, mainly dry evening becoming windy with rain at times from late evening. Turning drier with clear spells towards morning. Milder than of late. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Sunday:

A cloudy day with bright spells in the morning. Cloud will thicken in the afternoon as showers spread east. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

NIE power outage map updated at 06:00NIE power outage map updated at 06:00
NIE power outage map updated at 06:00

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Cloudy and windy with scattered showers Monday. the wind will fall light and the showers clear overnight into Tuesday, leaving Tuesday and Wednesday mainly dry with bright spells.

Updated: 04:00 (UTC) on Sat 23 Nov 2024

Check back for more details of disruption as Storm Bert moves across Northern Ireland

Storm Bert in Northern Ireland

Key Events

  • North West - the Coleraine Mountain Road is now closed this morning due to Snow - our gritter also stuck in the the area
  • Roads in the Dungiven and Coleraine areas are affected by poor weather conditions this morning.
  • Motorists are advised of a number of reports of fallen trees in the Newtownards area this morning.
09:17 GMT

For anyone travelling to GB this morning. Rain, wind, snow, ice and potential flooding forecast

Travel adviceTravel advice
Travel advice | Met Office
09:09 GMT

08:39 GMTUpdated 08:45 GMT

trafficwatchni

North West - the Coleraine Mountain Road is now closed this morning due to Snow - our gritter also stuck in the the area

Coleraine Mountain Road is now closed this morning due to SnowColeraine Mountain Road is now closed this morning due to Snow
Coleraine Mountain Road is now closed this morning due to Snow | Traffic Watch NI
08:35 GMT

07:59 GMT

07:51 GMT

07:41 GMT

Roads reported closed at 7am Saturday 23

Co Tyrone

Dergbrough Road, fallen tree - Road fully obstructed.

Co Down

Belfast Road, Newtownards, fallen tree and utility lines - Partially obstructed

Co Antrim

Black Arch, Coast Road. Ballygally, Rock fall - Road fully obstructed

07:08 GMT

07:03 GMT

06:38 GMT

06:32 GMT

06:28 GMTUpdated 06:54 GMT

Traffic & Travel

Related topics:Northern IrelandStorm BertPoliceMotoristsMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice