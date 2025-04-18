Weather: The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain over the Easter weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weather warnings for rain have been issued by the Met Office

The Met Office is warning of a prolonged spell of rain, some of it heavy.

It’s forecast that will it will likely cause difficult driving conditions and some disruption to travel over the Easter weekend.

The warnings come into place at 4pm today, Friday, and continue through to Saturday afternoon, 3pm..

Yellow weather warnings issued

The warning affect parts of Counties Down and Antrim

The Met Office say