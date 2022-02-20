Weather warning as Storm Franklin closes in on Northern Ireland

Franklin will be the third storm to batter the UK and Ireland in quick succession and the Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind which could cause “travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property” from Sunday night into Monday.

Commenting on the UK-wide situation, Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “Following the significant impacts of Storm Eunice on Friday, Storm Franklin will bring further high winds for many late on Sunday and into Monday, although not on the same scale as Eunice.

“Coastal areas of Northern Ireland, especially on that north coast, will get the strongest wind gusts, which could be around 80mph in a few places.

New weather warning in place for Northern Ireland.

“Amber and Yellow Wind Warnings have been issued, and people should remain cautious ahead of the system that will bring 50-60mph wind gusts for much of the UK from late on Sunday and through Monday.”

Although the wind speeds might not match those brought by Eunice, there are fears that many trees structures could be in an already weakened condition due to storms Dudley and Eunice.

RAC breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Drivers will be glad to see the back of Storm Eunice but it looks like conditions on the roads will remain challenging right through the weekend. With winds still strong and gusty, it’s important drivers don’t take any chances, so we urge them to slow down and leave plenty of space between themselves and the vehicle in front.