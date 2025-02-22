Weather: Yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland - strong winds forecast - risk of disruption to travel

Weather warning

Strong winds hit Northern ireland with the potential for disruption

A Met Office weather warning is in place from 3am on Sunday morning, February 23.

The warning currently expires at 3pm on the same day

Strong winds may lead to some disruption on Sunday.

What should I expect?

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges like

The wind warning reads: “Southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish Islands, and other areas of high ground further inland.

Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads.

Winds will then ease from southwest to northeast of the warning area through the afternoon and early evening.”

A yellow warning for rain is in place from 07:00 to 15:00 on February 23 for Cumbria, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

For some parts of Cumbria a yellow rain warning is in place until 19:00 on February 23.

Yellow warnings for rain are in place for parts of Wales and South West England from 12:00 to 23:59 on February 23.

For parts of Wales, the warning reads: “A broad band of rain will push east during Sunday, bringing a spell of around 9-12 hours of heavy rain.