Weather: Yellow weather warning for rain in Northern Ireland to come into effect later today - evening commute disruption possible
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for large parts of Northern Ireland.
The warning comes into place at 7pm on Wednesday evening, December 6, and runs until 4am the next morning.
The Met Office has said ‘Heavy rain on Wednesday evening into the start of Thursday likely to cause travel disruption in a few places’
What to Expect
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible
Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times by car and bus longer, with possible delays to rail services
Further details
Bands of rain, some quite heavy, will affect parts of Northern Ireland at times late Wednesday and early Thursday. This likely to lead to 20-30 mm of rain falling in some places, possibly 40 to 60 mm over hills and perhaps 60-80 mm over the Mourne Mountains. **** What should I do: Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. Allow extra time if necessary. Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area. Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.
Regions and local authorities affected
Northern Ireland
County Antrim
County Armagh
County Down
County Londonderry
County Tyrone
