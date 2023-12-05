All Sections
Weather: Yellow weather warning for rain in Northern Ireland to come into effect later today - evening commute disruption possible

Traffic and travel update on Wednesday December 6
By Michael Cousins
Published 5th Dec 2023, 10:39 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 08:09 GMT
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for large parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning comes into place at 7pm on Wednesday evening, December 6, and runs until 4am the next morning.

The Met Office has said ‘Heavy rain on Wednesday evening into the start of Thursday likely to cause travel disruption in a few places’

Yellow weather warning for rain issuedYellow weather warning for rain issued
What to Expect

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times by car and bus longer, with possible delays to rail services

Further details

Bands of rain, some quite heavy, will affect parts of Northern Ireland at times late Wednesday and early Thursday. This likely to lead to 20-30 mm of rain falling in some places, possibly 40 to 60 mm over hills and perhaps 60-80 mm over the Mourne Mountains. **** What should I do: Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. Allow extra time if necessary. Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area. Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

Regions and local authorities affected

Northern Ireland

County Antrim

County Armagh

County Down

County Londonderry

County Tyrone

