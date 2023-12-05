What to Expect

Further details

Bands of rain, some quite heavy, will affect parts of Northern Ireland at times late Wednesday and early Thursday. This likely to lead to 20-30 mm of rain falling in some places, possibly 40 to 60 mm over hills and perhaps 60-80 mm over the Mourne Mountains. **** What should I do: Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. Allow extra time if necessary. Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area. Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.