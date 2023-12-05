Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for large parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning comes into place at 7pm on Wednesday evening, December 6, and runs until 4am the next morning.

The Met Office has said ‘Heavy rain on Wednesday evening into the start of Thursday likely to cause travel disruption in a few places’

Yellow weather warning for rain issued

What to Expect

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times by car and bus longer, with possible delays to rail services