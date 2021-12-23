A spokesman for the Met Office told the News Letter that NI will see temperatures “in double figures” on Christmas Day.

“There is very little chance of a white Christmas in Northern Ireland, ” he said. “The forecast for Christmas Day is that a low pressure area is coming up from the south west which will be bringing warm and wet conditions to most of the south and west of the UK.

“So where any precipitation does fall in Northern Ireland it is going to be falling into the warm air rather than into the cold air to the north east of the UK. You might get some sleet or snow on the high ground [of NI] but by and large there will be no snow for Christmas Day.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man clears snow off his car in the 'big freeze' in 2010.

From a UK-wide perspective, any snow that falls on Christmas Day will come on higher ground in northern England such as the Pennines, or Scotland. The Met Office said specific locations for snow are still unclear as the boundary between where cold and milder air will be – and therefore where snow is most likely to fall – is still uncertain.

On December 25, London will see temperatures averaging at 10C, with 5C in Glasgow and 5C-6C in Manchester. Wales will see a very small possibility of light hill snow.

MORE NEWS:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry