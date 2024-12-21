Windy weather brings potential disruption to Christmas getaway travel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Weather warnings have been issued for parts of the UK as the Christmas getaway begins

Roads and public transport could be disrupted by strong winds as people travel across the country for the festive period, the Met Office said, adding it will be a "wet and windy weekend for many".

An estimated seven million journeys are expected to be made across the country by car, in what the RAC breakdown service said could be a "pretty exhausting experience" for travellers due to the conditions.

Yellow warnings for wind have been issued in the North West and the North East, Scotland and parts of Wales and Northern Ireland from 7am on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday.

Sunday's warning will also include London, the South East and South West, the East and West Midlands, Yorkshire and all of Wales and Northern Ireland .

Westerly winds are forecast to pick up over Saturday with 50-60mph gusts expected, with a small chance of some reaching 80mph.

The strong winds will be more widespread on Sunday, meteorologists said, but the weather will be "exceptionally mild" by Christmas Day .

The Met Office said: "The strongest winds are expected across the far north of Scotland on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the potential for gusts in excess of 80mph in coastal districts including Orkney .

"Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard, especially in respect to causeways.

"This period of strong winds may lead to some transport disruption, including ferry delays or cancellations. Frequent blustery showers will also be a feature on Saturday and may merge into a longer spell of rain for a time in the far north and north-west.

"Those showers could turn to snow on the hills in the north-west of Scotland on Saturday evening, and then overnight and into Sunday.

"Snow will be focused over hills, where several centimetres may fall, but some sleet, snow and hail may fall to quite low levels for a time, bringing possible icy conditions by Sunday morning."