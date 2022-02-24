Yellow warning continues as Northern Ireland wakes to a blanket of snow - Traffic and Travel update - Will there be more snow?

Many areas have seen snow this morning

By Michael Cousins
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 8:10 am
Updated Thursday, 24th February 2022, 9:16 am

Follow our live blog for the latest updates

The cold weather continues across Northern Ireland with a light covering of snow on Orangefield Lane, east Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Snow has fallen across Northern Ireland

Last updated: Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 09:25

Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 09:25

BBC Weather

⚠️ There's a yellow warning in force for lightning and snow in Scot and NI today.

Chance that frequent lightning could impact power supplies and with a brisk wind, blizzards expected in places. ⚡️☃️💨

http://bbc.co.uk/weather/warnings

Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 09:24

Belfast City Council

It’s a snowy start to the day across Belfast! Please be careful if travelling today & follow @TrafficwatchNI for the latest road updates. There’s also handy advice on @nidirect on what to do if you’re impacted by flooding, frozen pipes, power cuts & more - http://ow.ly/WRws50I32wO

Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 09:21

Aerial Vision NI

Gortmore Viewpoint this morning with Manannan Mac Lir surveying the recent snowfall on Binevenagh Mountain and the Donegal hills @bbcniweather @angie_weather @barrabest @WeatherCee @VisitCauseway @Louise_utv @WeatherAisling

Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 09:13

Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 09:05

Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 08:56

Doggy Fun in the snow

Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 08:30

M1 Tamnamore

Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 08:28

Glenshane Pass

Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 08:19

Aerial Vision NI

Bishops Road, Binevenagh Mountain tonight 2315 @bbcniweather @angie_weather @barrabest @WeatherCee @Louise_utv

Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 08:15

Traffic Watch NI

News

Last updated: 24/02/2022 06:17:04

This information is used to supplement the traffic news. The information provided is updated 24 hours a day, as necessary, with Winter Service details.

Winter Service

Temperatures during the night fell to below freezing and there is a risk of snow and ice on roads. A Met Office Yellow Warning of Snow for Northern Ireland is in place valid to 20:00 hours on Thur 24th February 2022. Salting and ploughing of roads on the scheduled network has taken place throughout the early hours of this morning. Dfi Roads Engineers will continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures and will undertake additional gritting of the scheduled network if required.

