Yellow warning continues as Northern Ireland wakes to a blanket of snow - Traffic and Travel update - Will there be more snow?
Many areas have seen snow this morning
Snow has fallen across Northern Ireland
Last updated: Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 09:25
BBC Weather
⚠️ There's a yellow warning in force for lightning and snow in Scot and NI today.
Chance that frequent lightning could impact power supplies and with a brisk wind, blizzards expected in places. ⚡️☃️💨
Belfast City Council
It’s a snowy start to the day across Belfast! Please be careful if travelling today & follow @TrafficwatchNI for the latest road updates. There’s also handy advice on @nidirect on what to do if you’re impacted by flooding, frozen pipes, power cuts & more - http://ow.ly/WRws50I32wO
Aerial Vision NI
Gortmore Viewpoint this morning with Manannan Mac Lir surveying the recent snowfall on Binevenagh Mountain and the Donegal hills @bbcniweather @angie_weather @barrabest @WeatherCee @VisitCauseway @Louise_utv @WeatherAisling
Doggy Fun in the snow
M1 Tamnamore
Glenshane Pass
Aerial Vision NI
Bishops Road, Binevenagh Mountain tonight 2315 @bbcniweather @angie_weather @barrabest @WeatherCee @Louise_utv
Traffic Watch NI
News
Last updated: 24/02/2022 06:17:04
This information is used to supplement the traffic news. The information provided is updated 24 hours a day, as necessary, with Winter Service details.
Winter Service
Temperatures during the night fell to below freezing and there is a risk of snow and ice on roads. A Met Office Yellow Warning of Snow for Northern Ireland is in place valid to 20:00 hours on Thur 24th February 2022. Salting and ploughing of roads on the scheduled network has taken place throughout the early hours of this morning. Dfi Roads Engineers will continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures and will undertake additional gritting of the scheduled network if required.