Winter Service

Temperatures during the night fell to below freezing and there is a risk of snow and ice on roads. A Met Office Yellow Warning of Snow for Northern Ireland is in place valid to 20:00 hours on Thur 24th February 2022. Salting and ploughing of roads on the scheduled network has taken place throughout the early hours of this morning. Dfi Roads Engineers will continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures and will undertake additional gritting of the scheduled network if required.