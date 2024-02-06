Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the warning it is forecast from 6am on February 8 to 6am on February 9.

They ask the public to expect:

a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

Meanwhile, in today’s forecast (Tuesday) people in Northern Ireland should expect ‘early rain clearing to a dry, bright or sunny day’.

They add there will be strong west to northwesterly winds at times and a maximum temperature of 7 °C.

And tonight will see ‘winds easing through this evening’ and ‘dry with some clear spells overnight, feeling cold’.

The meteorologists add that ‘a few wintry showers will arrive from the northwest towards the end of the night’ and there will be a minimum temperature of ‘ -1 °C’.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), according to the Met Office will see ‘bright or sunny spells and a few wintry showers at times’.

They add it will feel cold ‘with mostly light winds’ and a maximum temperature of 5 °C’.

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is: ‘A bright start to Thursday but rain, sleet and snow arriving from the south during the morning.

‘Showers or longer spells of rain, sleet and snow Friday and Saturday’.

And the Met Office also issue advice on:

What to do if you need to drive somewhere?

Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, follow these few simple steps to prepare before journeys:

Plan your route

Blistery condition for motorists on Hannastown on the outskirts of Belfast

Check for delays and road closures

Leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off

Check wipers, tyres and screenwash

Pack essentials in your car

Take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack

Driving safely in snow

Snow

It is safer not to drive in heavy snow and icy conditions but if you absolutely must drive, keep yourself and others safe by:

Using dipped headlights

Accelerate gently, use low revs and change to higher gears as quickly as possible

Starting in second gear will help with wheel slip

Maintain a safe and steady speed. Keep your distance from other vehicles

Steer into skids. Do not take your hands of the wheel or slam on the brakes

Thinking ahead and acting now so you can cope if electricity cut off

You could be without food, heat or light if you are cut off by snow and can't access services and amenities for a number of days. Act now and be prepared, by getting the essentials together that you could need:

Torches and batteries

Candles and matches or lighters

Plenty of blankets and warm clothing.

Staying safe if you are cut off

Following these simple steps will help keep you safe and well if isolated due to snow:

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature, both during the day and at night.

Turn off electrical heaters and put out your fire before going to bed to avoid fire risk

Don’t forget your pets. Create a place where they can be comfortable in severe winter weather.

Prevent frozen pipes, open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing

Stay indoors wearing layers of loose fitting lightweight warm clothing rather than bulky clothing

Never use a hob or oven to heat your home, they can increase carbon monoxide levels

If you need support call the British Red Cross Support Line on 0808 196 3651