After the drama of yesterday’s thunderstorm, today looks to be no less interesting.

It will affect all areas of Northern Ireland – County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and

County Tyrone

According to the Met Office today is to bring thunderstorms which may lead to some disruption to travel later this afternoon and early evening.

The Meteorologists say there is:

a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Lightning from a fast-moving thunderstorm

spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said this “very unsettled weather is going to continue for the next week anyway”.

Orange Order

“It will be periods of rain, thunder and heavy rain as the weather comes in from the west and moves eastwards,” he said.

"The thundery outbreaks will continue throughout the week – in some areas seeing between 20 and 30mm or rain in a relatively short period.

“There is a small chance of some areas seeing 40-60mm or rain over a short time period.”

Mr Dixon added that “it is important to note that most places will miss the worst of these thundery downpours, but where they pop up there is more of an impact”.

Alastair Kerr from Crawfordsburn LOL 1091 and cllr Gordan Dunne Holywood LOL 1362.

"The showers cut down possibility of travelling on roads and create difficulty for motorists,” he added.

Mr Dixon added that July 11 “will be another upsetting day weatherwise with showers some very heavy rain”.

"Northern and western coasts will see heavier showers on Tuesday afternoon.”

What will the weather be on July 12?

The Met Office say on July 12th “the showers will still be around but will generally be less intense than earlier in the week”.

Temperatures on July 12th are expected to reach 21°C.

Umbrellas where an important part of the day as the crowds shelter from the rain during the Ballymena Twelfth

And July 13, according to the Met Office “looks to be a touch drier but there is a little bit of uncertainty as to when a weather front is arriving from the west”.

"But it looks like a drier interlude,” added Mr Dixon.

"But there will be heavy rain in Friday,” he added.

“It has been a shift after June which was the warmest month on record for some time. But this is not uncommon in the summer,” said Mr Dixon.

