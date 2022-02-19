Yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for parts of Northern Ireland - High winds forecast

Coming fast after Storms Dudley and Eunice the Met Office have issued another Yellow weather warning for high winds across parts of Northern Ireland.

The area covered extends north of a line from roughly Strabane through to Belfast and across the south of the Ards peninsular.

The warning from the Met Office comes into force on Sunday at 12 noon and lasts for 24 hours.

The Met Office say 'Very strong winds are expected across parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and also some Irish Sea coasts.'

'There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected'

The Met Office have not yet named the storm but if they do it will be called Storm Franklin and will be the third named storm in a week