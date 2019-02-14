Wedding ring lost on Valentine’s Day

A woman who has lost her custom made wedding ring whilst walking on Portstewart Strand on Valentines day has made an emotional appeal to help find it.

Tracy Orr was visiting the North Coast from Belfast as part of a mini pre-valentines break with her husband and beloved pet dog Heidi. The

The Lost Ring, McAuley Multimedia

couple were staying at the Inn On The Coast, in Portrush.

Mrs Orr who has been married eight years had her ring custom made in America where her husband is from. It was made out of gold and diamonds

from a relatives engagement ring.

The ring is described as white gold with six tiny diamonds.

Tracey Orr with her husband. They are appealing for help

Speaking to McAuley Multimedia this afternoon Tracy Orr said ' We parked on the road outside the golf club, walked down to the beach and played ball

with our dog. I tried to fly my kite (unsuccessfully) and then we walked back to the car when I noticed my ring was missing. Looked around the car

with no luck.

We didn't walk too far on the beach. We just slightly passed the first set of wooden posts.

The ring is not worth a lot of money, but has loads of sentimental value.'