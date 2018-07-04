Welcome return for century-old steam train

A steam engine built almost 100 years ago will be the star of the show this summer at Whitehead Railway Museum.

The No. 3BG Guinness, named after the Guinness brewery in Dublin, will be providing steam train rides as part of the attraction’s ‘Summer Steam’ season.

Visitors will have the chance to see The Railway Preservation Society of Ireland (RPSI) footplate crew at work shovelling coal into the firebox and preparing the engine for each of its runs.

The heritage train rides will operate on Saturdays in July and August from 12 midday to 4pm, departing from Whitehead Railway Museum platform every 15 minutes.

Siobhan Dillon, RPSI general manager said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this extra attraction at Whitehead Railway Museum over the summer. The steam train ride is always very popular for our visitors young and old as the sound, smell and sight of the locomotive creates a magical atmosphere.”

The award-winning Whitehead Railway Museum is open from 10am to 4pm, Thursday to Saturday and guided tours are at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm. On summer Sundays, the museum is open from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Boasting five galleries and wrapped around the engineering workshops, the museum tells the story of Whitehead’s development as a railway town, showcases several of the RPSI’s mainline steam locomotives and gives visitors an opportunity to pull the levers in the signal box.

Tickets for the Museum cost £7 for adults, £6 for concession and £5 for children and a ride on the steam train costs £1.50 per person.

For further details visit www.steamtrainsireland.com