What is the weather to be like this Bank Holiday weekend?

After a warm and humid start to the week, it will turn fresher and noticeably cooler as we head towards the Bank Holiday weekend, with some showers or rain at times, but some dry and sunny weather too.

From today (Thursday), temperatures across the UK will take a dip as a cold front brings fresher air in from the Atlantic.

The temperature looks set to drop over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Martin Young, said, “The cooler conditions will continue through the weekend and for some it’ll certainly feel quite different to what we’ve been used to this summer. The mornings especially will be quite chilly with temperatures locally in single figures and some of us in rural areas may even have a touch of frost overnight.”

Despite still being in meteorological summer, the occurrence of a ground frost in August is not especially unusual for the UK.

In Scotland, a reasonably widespread ground frost has been recorded during Augusts 2016, 2014, 2012 and 2010.

Widespread ground frosts are less common in England, the last time being 24 August 2014.

Air frosts in August are more unusual for England, Northern Ireland and Wales, however it is fairly normal for a few stations across northern Scotland to record air temperatures below freezing during this month.

Saturday will see plenty of sunshine for most, though a few showers are still likely.

“In the best of the sunshine, temperatures could rise to around 18 or 19 Celsius so it’ll feel quite pleasant”, said Martin.

“On Sunday, it looks most likely that rain will arrive in the west during the morning and spread eastwards across many parts of the country through the rest of the day.

"Some of the rain could be heavy at times in western parts of the UK."