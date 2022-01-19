Wordle is the simplistic word game that is taking the world by storm.

The free to play game is accessed through your browser and does not have an app form.

It's estimated to have million of users around the world, who love its simplistic design and daily puzzle.

But what is it and how do you play Wordle?

Here’s everything you need to know about the popular online game Wordle – and why it’s become a viral sensation.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word puzzles that challenges users to guess a mystery five letter word, in six attempts.

With each guess you get a clue, as letters are highlighted wither green, yellow or grey to indicate if you are on the right track.

Green means the letter is in the correct place, yellow means its the right letter but not in the right place and grey means it's not the letter you need.

You can only play one game, with Wordle uploading a new challenge every day.

Wordle, was created by British developer Josh Wardle who is based in New York City.

Its popularity has seen it go from 90 daily players in November to over 300,000 in early January.

How do you play Wordle?

Wordle is completely free and is accessible via an internet browser - there is no app of Wordle available, although copycat apps have started to pop up.

The game is playable via this link - https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/You simply click onto the website and the game is ready for you.

After playing, there is an option to share your results on social media and a counter with when you can play your next game.

There is just one Wordle quiz a day and everyone who is playing is trying to uncover the same word, the game is not individualised.

The developer is British, however, Wordle does use American English spellings and the game was made in New York City, so this is something to be mindful of.

An example of this was on January 6, when the word was 'favor' which is spelt 'favour' in the UK.

Why is Wordle so popular?

Wordle has attracted millions of users around the world.

Its simplistic design has a nostalgic quality that harps back to the games of old.

There are no graphics, no push notifications or animations, just a simple game that has one five letter word, you can only guess once a day.

Wordle told the New York Times, “It’s something that encourages you to spend three minutes a day,”

“And that’s it."

"Like, it doesn’t want any more of your time than that.”