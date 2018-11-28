Wheelie bin set alight at rear of property in arson attack

Police are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a house in Coolesson Walk in Limavady last night.

Around 11.30pm police received a report that a wheelie bin had been placed at the rear door of the property and set alight.

Police and Northern Ireland Fire Service attended and the fire was extinguished.

Damage was caused to the rear door of the property as a result.

Detectives are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life and Detective Sergeant Wallace is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference 1392 27/11/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.