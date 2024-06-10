When is Taylor Swift coming to Dublin? - how much are tickets? - who is Taylor Swift and why is she popular?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has just announced a third date for concerts in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, later this month.

With just two weeks to go to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Dublin's Aviva Stadium, organisers have confirmed the bag rules.

And Ticketmaster has updated ticket holders on availability, transfer and resale options.

The superstar is set to perform three sold-out shows at the Aviva Stadium on June 28, 29 and 30 – and organisers are now issuing important information to concert goers.

For Taylor Swift fans or ‘Swifties’ the rules around what bags you can and cannot bring into the venue will influence some fans outfit choices – with many pulling out all the stops for their concert ensembles.

The record-breaking Eras Tour - which has already captivated audiences across America, Latin America, Asia and Australia, and is now making its way through Europe - has seen many fans showcasing their creativity with outfits inspired by the 34-year-old's different musical eras.

The Aviva Stadium have warned attendees that only small handbags will be allowed into the concert.

They add that they will be subject to search – "No bags (with the exception of small handbags) will be allowed into the stadium. Handbags will be subject to search."

How much do Taylor Swift tickets cost?

Taylor Swift and special guests Paramore will play Aviva Stadium on Friday 28th, Saturday 29th June and Sunday 30th June 2024.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets & hospitality for any concert at Aviva Stadium are distributed by the event organiser and not by Aviva Stadium directly.

Ticket prices, according to Ticketmaster range from Euro 86 – Euro 206 for two tickets.

Why is Taylor Swift so popular?

According to Forbes, Taylor Swift has been named the biggest musical artist in the world in 2023.

The designation was revealed by the IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), which annually releases various rankings showing which artists, songs, and albums the human race couldn’t get enough of each year.

Taylor Swift has earned this honour before – and according to the IFPI, 2023 marks the fourth year that the singer-songwriter has landed at No. 1 on this global list.

Taylor Swift is an American pop and country music singer-songwriter best known for her songs “Shake It Off” (2014), “Blank Space” (2014), and “Look What You Made Me Do” (2017).

She is from West Reading, Pennsylvania.

When she was 13, her parents sold their family farm in Pennsylvania and moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee, so she could pursue a career in country music in nearby Nashville.

Swift signed a deal with Sony/ATV as a songwriter the next year, in 2004.

How did Taylor Swift become famous?

In 2004, at age 14-years, Taylor Swift signed a music publishing deal with Sony/ATV, thereby becoming the youngest signing in the company’s history.

In 2006 Swift signed with Big Machine Records and scored her first Top 40 hit with “Tim McGraw.”

She then released four more singles and a self-titled album.