Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit in Northern Ireland today?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have embarked on their first official joint visit to Northern Ireland today but where will the couple be visiting as part of their whirlwind schedule?

According to Kensington Palace, the Prince and Ms Markle ‘will have the opportunity to meet members of the public, to learn how young people are shaping the future of Northern Ireland, and to visit some of the city’s most loved sites’.

This morning, the couple, who are due to wed in May, were in Lisburn for an event to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space. Around 2,000 schoolchildren greeted the Prince and his American actress bride-to-be at the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

They are later expected to have a private lunch at the Crown Liquor Saloon - a landmark Belfast pub and a major tourist attraction.

There they will meet the pub’s staff and learn about the well-known establishment’s heritage, whilst making the most of the local hospitality.

Owned by the National Trust, and a grade A-listed building, the iconic Crown is operated by Nicholson’s Pubs.

Meghan Markle receives flowers as she and Prince Harry arrive for a visit to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn where they attended an event to mark the second year of youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space.

They will then go on a walkabout outside the building to meet the people of Belfast.

Next stop is the nearby campus of Northern Ireland’s next generation science park, Catalyst Inc where they will meet some of young entrepreneurs and innovators.

Their day will conclude with a tour of Titanic Belfast where they will be given a history of the ship, from her conception in Belfast in the early 1900s, through her construction and launch, to the vessel’s maiden voyage and infamous sinking.