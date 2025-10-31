​

Whiskey lovers here and abroad will soon be able to enjoy an exciting range of Irish single malt and pot still spirits from Carnlough, the picture postcard village in Co Antrim.

A former parochial hall in the historic village, once the home of dramatist GeorgenShields and former Glasgow Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, has become the hub of Irish single malt and pot still whiskeys.

Driving the new Carnlough Whiskey is experienced and successful hotelier Adrian McLaughlin, also part of entrepreneurs behind the award-winning Outwalker Irish Whiskey, the Restless Spirit, and the Harbourview Hotel, Ireland’s first whiskey destination, a visionary investment that has been developed from the old Londonderry Arms Hotel, once owned by Sir Winston Churchill, the UK’s wartime prime minister.

Adrian McLaughlin behind the bar of the new Irish whiskey bar in the Harbourview Hotel, Carnlough

Adrian acquired the renowned country house hotel last year with businessman Carl Harrison and Darryl McNally, the founder of Limavady Irish Whiskey and a formed master distiller at Bushmills.

They invested around £1.8 million in the building to create the unique whiskey hub and subsequently organised the Carnlough Whiskey Festival as part on the creative focus on the whiskey industry. Adrian had previously launched Outwalker Irish Whiskey with business partners Darren Cave, the Irish rugby international, experienced distiller Jillian Voss, and Sean Muldoon, the driving force behind New York’s famed Dead Rabbit Bar.

Adrian explains that the marketing materials and labelling are currently being finalised for the whiskeys to be on the shelves for purchase before the end of November. Very positive feedback has also resulted from samplings in recent weeks.

“A 24year-old single malt, 2 and 6 year-old pot stills and a six year-old single year-old single malt will launch around November 27,” Adrian adds.

Adrian McLaughlin, right, and Darryl McNally pictured in front of what is now the Harbourview Hotel in Carnlough

“All have been finished in port or madeira casks and some have been matured on the local marina for a month.

“We expect a delivery of sherry casks before Christmas and will then plan further releases through 2026. We recently took a cask from Bodegas Paco Garcia which we will fill with an eight-year-old single pot still in coming weeks. This is a collaboration with JN Wine in Crossgar for release next year,” adds Adrian.

Images

Bar: Adrian McLaughlin behind the bar of the new Irish whiskey bar in the Harbourview Hotel, Carnlough

Adrian; Adrian McLaughlin, left, part of a leam launching an exciting range of whiskeys in Carnlough. He is pictured with experienced whiskey distiller Jillian Voss and Darren Cave of the successful Outwalker Irish whiskey

Hall: The former parochial hall in Carnlough has become an Irish whiskey hub