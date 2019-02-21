Whitehead author to launch debut novel

Author VJ Barrington will launch his first book at The Bank House, in Whitehead, on Saturday February 23, between 11.00 am and 2.00 pm.

He will be unveiling his debut novel “Bailey Jacobs Mysteries”.

Barrington took up writing after moving to Whitehead in 2011.

Unable to find a support network to develop his novel, he set up a writer’s critique group in Belfast, and another, at the Bank House in Whitehead.

He said: “I don’t know where Bailey came from. I wanted someone who could blunder in and out of trouble with ease. I wanted someone who could make you laugh and cry on the same page.

“And I wanted someone who could make you feel safe in the knowledge that no matter how many times they stumbled, they would eventually make it home safely.

“Bailey Jacobs is a 17-year-old amateur sleuth whose no-nonsense, bull-headed approach often lands her in more trouble than the trouble she’s investigating.”

Set in the rolling hills of Surrey, England, VJ says that these “semi-cosy mysteries deliver a lively blend of crime and humour that entertain to the very last twist”.

Aside from the fact he was once a resident of the Farnham suburbs where the Bailey Jacobs adventures take place, Barrington says that he has nothing in common with the unconventional heroine.

This first paperback includes episodes one to four from the first series. Scheduled for 12 episodes, Barrington is currently writing episode five.

“Bailey Jacobs and Tomorrow’s News” is due for release this autumn.