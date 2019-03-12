Whitehead RBL to mark 75 years

The Whitehead branch of the Royal British Legion will be celebrating its 75th anniversary later this month with a church parade.

A service will take place at St. Patrick’s Church of Ireland on Sunday March 31, starting at 7.00 pm.

The Legion is asking members to wear their medals.

Twenty-eight members were enrolled when the branch was formed in February 1944. Most were veterans of World War I. The Women’s Section was established in November 1944. The main roles of the branch are welfare work and the Poppy Appeal.