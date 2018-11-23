Whitehead to stage Edwardian Yuletide Pageant

Whitehead Edwardian Yuletide Pageant will take place tomorrow (November 24) from noon until 5.00 pm.

The event will be held at Whitehead Community Centre.

The production will provide an insight into life for Suffragettes in Edwardian Whitehead with performances on stage at 1.00 pm and at 3.00 pm.

Historian Steve Diamond will give a slide show and talk on the Suffragette movement locally.

The project aims to mark the centenary of the Representation of the People Act 1918, which gave some women the vote for the first time and paved the way for the introduction of equal voting rights ten years later.

A public meeting took place in Whitehead in November 1913.

Josephine Flynn explained: “The information we have so far is really interesting. It appears that the Whitehead community were very involved with the suffrage movement and in some cases into quite militant actions.”