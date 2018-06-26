Whiterock parade ruling has ‘rewarded republican intransigence’

A decision by the Parades Commission to restrict an Orange Order parade along a stretch of Belfast’s Springfield Road has “once again rewarded the intransigence of republicans”.

Responding to a determination from the Parades Commission on the Whiterock parade, which upholds the same restrictions as in recent years by preventing local lodges from passing through the peace line at Workman Avenue, a spokesman for No 9 District said its members are “appalled” at the ruling.

It is the third successive year the restrictions have been placed on the parade, due to take place this weekend.

“The officers and members of No. 9 District Lodge are appalled by the latest outrageous and ill-judged determination regarding their annual Whiterock parade,” the spokesperson said.

“It is clear that the Parades Commission has once again rewarded the intransigence of republicans.”

The spokesperson continued: “No. 9 District has consistently abided by a series of unpalatable determinations for both the Whiterock parade and the Twelfth of July. Despite this latest setback, No. 9 District will continue to work with Belfast County Lodge, and our political representatives, to seek a just and equitable solution to the parading issue on the Springfield Road, in the interests of community relations. This determination does not provide that.”

DUP MLA William Humphrey, a member of No. 9 District lodge, said: “The Orange Order has, reluctantly, complied with previous determinations but despite this, the commission is seemingly rewarding the intransigence of nationalists.”

A spokesperson for the Parades Commission said: “The conditions regarding the parade route are the same as those imposed in 2016 and 2017.”

The spokesperson continued: “Tensions around this parade continue to centre on the Springfield Road. In the absence of a local accommodation the commission has had regard to the parade’s potential for public disorder, and the potential impacts upon community relations and community life.

“The commission has determined, therefore, that a number of conditions should apply to this parade, including a restriction on part of its notified route. The commission has considered all information and representations received, and is satisfied that the conditions imposed are necessary, proportionate and fair.”