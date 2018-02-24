Who are the DUP’s main negotiators?

Who are the DUP talks team which took part in the recent Stormont negotiations that ultimately failed to deliver a deal to restore devolution?

While the DUP has said that the team rotates according to what issue is being discussed, the key members of the team are as follows.

Arlene Foster with Nigel Dodds

Arlene Foster: Party leader, ex-first minister and MLA for Fermanagh & South Tyrone.

Nigel Dodds: DUP deputy leader and MP for North Belfast. A barrister before entering politics.

Edwin Poots: Lagan Valley MLA. Served terms as both health minister and culture minister.

Michelle McIlveen: MLA for Strangford, former agriculture and regional development minister.

Philip Weir: the least well known of the team, he is a former hospital doctor, Craigavon councillor and Department of Health Spad. He has played cricket for Laurelvale in the Northern Cricket Union for many years.

Timothy Johnston: DUP chief executive who has held various senior positions within the party and is another former Spad.

Edwin Poots MLA