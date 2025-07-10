'Whole borough grieves' with families of two children killed in road crashes within minutes of each other

Jaidyn Rice, who was killed aged just 16 when she was struck by a car in Bangor on Tuesday night. Photo: PSNI

The whole of Ards and North Down mourns with the families two children killed in car crashes within minutes of each other, its mayor has said.

On Tuesday night, a 16-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a car as she walked in Bangor; minutes later, a 12-year-boy riding an e-scooter in Portaferry suffered fatal injuries in what police have described as a hit-and-run.

The teenager, Jaidyn Rice, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. The boy, who has not been named, died in hospital.

Jaidyn was struck shortly before 11pm, and the 12-year-old just after the hour.

West Circular Road, Bangor. Image: Google

A 51-year-old man has been arrested in the Portaferry case, which happened around the Strand area of the coastal town, close to where its ferry docks.

Tributes to tragic Jaidyn described her as “a truly beautiful soul – kind, caring, warm, funny, and generous beyond measure” and her death “a devastating loss for a tight-knit community”.

A leading light of local youth groups, the 16-year-old was described by a community worker who knew her as “an exceptional young leader, whose spirit and compassion touched everyone around them”.

Bangor and Portaferry are less than 45 minutes from each other and fall within Ards and North Down Council. The area is said to be in deep mourning in the wake of the shocking road deaths, especially as they involved people so young and with so much life still to live.

The Strand, Portaferry. Image: Google

Said mayor Gillian McCollum said: “The whole borough grieves with both these families and offers its thoughts, prayers and heartfelt sympathies.

“Jaidyn was a cherished North Down Community Network leader and made an enormous impact in her local community in her short and precious life.

“I am heartbroken for her family and friends, for the Clandeboye community and most of all for Jaidyn, who had a whole beautiful life ahead of her.

“I am also aware that another family in Portaferry suffered the devastating loss of a child in a car accident. Another unspeakable tragedy.”

North Down MP Alex Easton said the whole Bangor community stands with Jaidyn’s family in love and support, while Portaferry councillor Joe Boyle said the entire Ards Peninsula town would unite behind the bereaved family of the 12-year-old boy.