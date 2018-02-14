Why our love is as vibrant as ever

Thank you to everyone who entered our Valentine’s Day competition to find Northern Ireland’s most romantic couple.

We were inundated with love stories from star-crossed lovers around the Province. Our lucky winners are Fiona, 80, and John Cromie, 89, from Lurgan.

Competition winners Fiona and John Cromie on their wedding day

This loved-up pair, whose romance stretches over five decades, win an overnight stay at Ballygally Castle Hotel, Co Antrim.

Fiona’s account of the pair’s enduring love

We first met each other on the Donegall Quay in the early 1960s at the beginning of a YFC agricultural tour of Denmark.

John helped me to carry my case to my cabin as we were travelling from Belfast to Liverpool by ferry and then train to Euston Station.

Our eyes met, our hearts leapt, what has this young man got that others do not have?

We spent an enchanting two weeks kissing outside the Landrace pig house or in the in the foyer of the Copenhagen Opera House.

Is this a holiday romance? I asked myself. Others on the visit thought that John was a big boy with lots of girlfriends.

How very exciting when John asked me to accompany him to a dance in the Andrew Memorial Hall in Comber – those curls and brown eyes had won my heart!

Our relationship developed and we enjoyed each other’s company until one evening John announced; ‘‘I am going to Australia on Thursday.’’ My world exploded! He was going to Australia on the £10 scheme, which meant you got free travel to the country if you stayed for two years. My heart was broken but I tried not to die.

John had a marvellous cruise for a month and adapted to new work in New South Wales.

I continued at university and began to work. During this time we corresponded and never heard each other’s voices. Naturally I also had a number of boyfriends, but none of them weighed up to John in my mind.

After three years the phone went one summer’s day.

‘‘I am home,’’ John said. My heart missed a beat! My hero was in Ballygowan. For both of us it was a shock to be together after so long.

John proposed to me on the second visit by Lough Neagh watching the sun go down over the Sperrin Mountains.

We were engaged and I had a beautiful ring. Many of my friends were surprised and, of course, delighted for us. That was 55 years ago.

We married the next year and lived happily ever after.

Our first home was a huge old gorgeous house where we had lots of parties with our relations and friends.

Then along came two little bundles of joy – a boy, Jonathan, with curls, and a daughter, Racquelle, with a twinkle in her eyes.

We worked hard. My husband was a farmer and I was a teacher.

We loved to travel and also host exciting people from all the world. Now we are not able to walk on the Great Wall of China or go up the cable car to the top of Table Mountain in Cape Town. For the last eight years my husband has been in a wheelchair.

Love does not diminish, rather it increases. Love carried us both on to have the most amazing lifestyle.

A sense of humour is a big help and the confidence that you have a guarding angel above, gives us confidence.

We can enjoy the Galway Races on Ladies Day, the style is fantastic. Just the other night we were watching the waves crash in at Portballintrae as the moon shone down.

Love is able to expand to cover the needs. When my husband and I go in the car we are amazed by the kindness of the general public as we go shopping, sightseeing or meeting friends in tea rooms.

Our love is rich by the love we receive from our children, grandchildren and friends and neighbours.

Mine and John’s love is as vibrant as it ever was.