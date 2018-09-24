Widow of tragic motorcyclist pays tribute to ‘kind hearted’ husband

The grieving widow of Northern Ireland’s latest road victim has paid an emotional tribute to her “big kind hearted” husband she loved “beyond words”.

Motorcyclist Martin Harvey, 57, was killed when his machine left the road at the Fathom Line in Newry on Sunday morning.

Mr Harvey was from the Newtownards area of Co Down.

Tania Harvey said her heart has been broken by news of her husband’s death.

In an emotional message on Facebook, Mrs Harvey said: “My big kind hearted loving husband has been taken from me and my heart is broken. I loved him beyond words. I don’t know how I’m going to cope without him he was one of life’s gentlemen and now he’s gone to be with Amanda but I needed him here xxx”

Police issued an appeal for information following the collision that happened around 11.30am.

The NI Ambulance Service said one emergency crew attended the scene to deal with the casualty, while another two crews attended to treat a number of witnesses for shock.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Officers would ask anyone who was travelling on the Fathom Line and who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 621 23/09/18.”