Wigtown Martyrs Remembered at Royal Black Service

Ballymacarrett Royal Black District Chapter No4 held their Annual Protestant Martyrs Service & Parade on Sunday 5th May 2024 at Bloomfield Avenue Congregational Church. They were joined on parade by Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute Band.
By William CraigContributor
Published 6th May 2024, 17:47 BST
The date of this now annual parade although dedicated to all Christian Martyrs is connected with the Anniversary of the drowning of Scottish Covenanters Margaret Wilson & Margaret McLachlan who were killed on the 11th May 1685. These two ladies became known as the Wigtown or Solway Martyrs.

An appropriate and challenging sermon was given by the minister of the Church Dr Bobi Brown and during the service an offering was uplifted to support the work of the City of Belfast Grand Black Chapter Benevolent Fund.

The organisers are grateful to all those who assisted in making the service a success.