Wigtown Martyrs Remembered at Royal Black Service
The date of this now annual parade although dedicated to all Christian Martyrs is connected with the Anniversary of the drowning of Scottish Covenanters Margaret Wilson & Margaret McLachlan who were killed on the 11th May 1685. These two ladies became known as the Wigtown or Solway Martyrs.
An appropriate and challenging sermon was given by the minister of the Church Dr Bobi Brown and during the service an offering was uplifted to support the work of the City of Belfast Grand Black Chapter Benevolent Fund.
The organisers are grateful to all those who assisted in making the service a success.