Will it snow in Northern Ireland this weekend?

The UK Met Office have quelled fears of snowy weather arriving in Northern Ireland, following reports to the contrary.

National titles are claiming that a "mini beast from the east" will be arriving in the UK this weekend bringing freezing temperatures from the North Sea and a possibility of the snow with the Express warned of Arctic winds and -10 temperatures across the UK.

Snowy weather has been forecast for parts of the UK (Photo: Shutterstock)

But, according to the Met Office Northern Ireland will be unaffected by any such storm.

Met Office meteorologist Bonnie Diamond claimed that temperatures would remain relatively mild for this time of year, extinguishing any hopes of snow showers in the country

She said: "There's no chance of snow in Northern Ireland because it's not cold enough basically, although at the start of the week we saw some in Scotland."

On the contrary, Northern Ireland is set to enjoy brighter spells than the rest of the UK.

She revealed: "West parts of the country are actually set to enjoy the best of the sunshine this weekend due to the arrival of winds from the east..

That's not to say that we will enjoy particularly warm temperatures, however.

According to Diamond the country can expect temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees, which is "around about average for this time of year."