William and Kate show their pulling power at Belfast's Empire Music Hall

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pulled pints at an entertainment venue in Belfast as the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland came to a close.

William and Kate laughed and exchanged jokes as they got behind the bar at the Empire Music Hall.

The Duchess of Cambridge shows her pulling power, pouring a pint of Harp Ice, at the Empire Music Hall. Pic Matt Mackey, Press Eye

There were cheers as Kate poured a pint of Harp Ice lager and set her effort on the bar.

William then took his turn, saying "here we go" as he tilted the pint glass. He watched the tap intently before exclaiming "look at that bad boy" as he admired his work, and added: "Perfect... good enough for an advert."

The royal couple were earlier given an official welcome to the venue by Lord Lieutenant of Belfast Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle.

Comedian Shane Todd was among the acts who performed during the event.

William and Kate chat with Dame Mary Peters

He joked: "Everyone seems excited for some reason, I met them at the door, they were very nervous but hid it well."

The couple enjoyed relaxed conversations with many of those in attendance, including former Olympian Dame Mary Peters, who was earlier appointed to the Order of the Garter by the Queen.

William then took to the stage to make a brief speech.

He said it was "fitting" to recognise Dame Mary, who he said had "helped inspire so many of you in the first place".

He added: "Mary Peters is not only one of the United Kingdom's sporting legends, she's also inspired generation after generation to come together in times of trouble and work for the common good - a lesson I hope many of us can learn from.

"So it was fitting today that Her Majesty The Queen has appointed Mary to be a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter - one of the UK's highest honours. And I hope you can all join me in thanking and congratulating her personally this evening.

"All that remains is to say thank you to all of you once again. On the assumption that the bar staff are more skilled than Catherine and I at pulling pints, I've no doubt you'll have a brilliant evening."

Earlier today the royal couple kicked off their two-day visit with a kickabout at Windsor Park, then travelled to Co Fermanagh to visit Extern’s Roscor Youth Village.