William Dunlop: Fans raise money to help his grieving partner

A close friend of William Dunlop has started an online fundraising page to help his grieving partner.

The Crowdfunding appeal aims to raise £20,000 for his family.

"As many people will be aware by now in both the Racing community and beyond, popular motorcycle racer William Dunlop sadly lost his life on Saturday 7th July 2018, during the practice for the Skerries Road Race," said the post.

"We are starting this page solely to raise money for his partner Janine, their daughter Ella and their unborn child."

The post adds that William was "a true Gentleman and one of our most liked racers" and a "great ambassador for the sport of road racing, always having time for his fans and supporters".

The post ends with: "Please help support the family that he has left behind. Thank you".

William Dunlop died on Saturday during practice for the Skerries 100

Donate to the fundraising page here